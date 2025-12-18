Previous
Two Pacific Black Ducks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4281

Two Pacific Black Ducks ~

feeding in the shallows,,
At the lake,,
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beverley
They look content…
December 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful capture
December 18th, 2025  
Babs
So sweet
December 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
They are lovely
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
December 18th, 2025  
