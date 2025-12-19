Sign up
Photo 4282
A Lovely Surprise ~
Went to the lake to check on Mum.
She stood to turn, lifted her feathery skirt to sit & we could see the eggs.
A number of people had come to see her on the nest & were delighted to see the eggs.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6283
photos
68
followers
67
following
Wylie
ace
She looks well settled
December 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh fantastic moment!
December 19th, 2025
