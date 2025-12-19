Previous
A Lovely Surprise ~ by happysnaps
A Lovely Surprise ~

Went to the lake to check on Mum.

She stood to turn, lifted her feathery skirt to sit & we could see the eggs.

A number of people had come to see her on the nest & were delighted to see the eggs.

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
@happysnaps
Wylie ace
She looks well settled
December 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh fantastic moment!
December 19th, 2025  
