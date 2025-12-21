Previous
Dusky Moorhen & Chick ~ by happysnaps
Dusky Moorhen & Chick ~

A very sweet capture down at the lake.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How sweet!
December 20th, 2025  
