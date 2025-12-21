Sign up
Previous
Photo 4284
Dusky Moorhen & Chick ~
A very sweet capture down at the lake.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
6285
photos
68
followers
67
following
1173% complete
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
4282
4283
4284
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1500D
Taken
19th December 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
moorhen.
,
chick.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet!
December 20th, 2025
