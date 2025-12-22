Previous
Poinsettia `~ A Gift ~ by happysnaps
Poinsettia `~ A Gift ~

A lovely gift for the table until Christmas time is over..

Then I will plant it in my garden!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Lou Ann ace
Oh it is lovely. And how wonderful that you can plant it in your garden later!
December 22nd, 2025  
