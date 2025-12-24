Previous
Happy & Joyful Christmas ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4287

Happy & Joyful Christmas ~

to all of my 365 friends!

May you & yours enjoy a day of joy, laughter & family!
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! a happy Christmas to you and yours Val
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact