Photo 4287
Happy & Joyful Christmas ~
to all of my 365 friends!
May you & yours enjoy a day of joy, laughter & family!
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd December 2025 1:18pm
Tags
christmas.
,
joy.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! a happy Christmas to you and yours Val
December 24th, 2025
