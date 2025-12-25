Sign up
Previous
Photo 4288
A Christmas Day Surprise ~ `
Drove to the lake on the way home from church & the nest was destroyed & no swans to be seen!
Crossed to the next lake & mum & dad swan & four cygnets were gliding 1/2 way across the next lake!
I managed four photos before they were " too far away "..this one is clear enough for you to see four Cygnets!
Four cygnets from four eggs is wonderful, i do so hope they can all survive!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
swan.
,
cygnet.
,
lake/
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful sight, well spotted.
December 25th, 2025
