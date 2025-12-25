Previous
A Christmas Day Surprise ~ ` by happysnaps
A Christmas Day Surprise ~ `

Drove to the lake on the way home from church & the nest was destroyed & no swans to be seen!

Crossed to the next lake & mum & dad swan & four cygnets were gliding 1/2 way across the next lake!

I managed four photos before they were " too far away "..this one is clear enough for you to see four Cygnets!

Four cygnets from four eggs is wonderful, i do so hope they can all survive!
Such a wonderful sight, well spotted.
December 25th, 2025  
