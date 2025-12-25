A Christmas Day Surprise ~ `

Drove to the lake on the way home from church & the nest was destroyed & no swans to be seen!



Crossed to the next lake & mum & dad swan & four cygnets were gliding 1/2 way across the next lake!



I managed four photos before they were " too far away "..this one is clear enough for you to see four Cygnets!



Four cygnets from four eggs is wonderful, i do so hope they can all survive!