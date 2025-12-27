Sign up
Previous
Photo 4290
A Lovely Story ...Down At The Lake ~
After we took the photo of the newly hatched Cygnets a small boy & girl said to us
" have you taken a photo of the Spooky Tree"
No we haven't, where is the spooky tree?
They took us to stand in front of this tree pictured!
Look at it's spooky face & all of it's arms are going to grab us!
Mum was there & smiled at us as we said..
'Oh Yes, that is a really spooky tree!
They watched us take the photo whilst jumping up & down!
Then they left & we said good bye.
Just a short but pleasant encounter!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6291
photos
68
followers
67
following
1175% complete
View this month »
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
26th December 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
boy.
,
girl.
,
spooky.
,
mum.
,
delight.
