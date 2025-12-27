A Lovely Story ...Down At The Lake ~

After we took the photo of the newly hatched Cygnets a small boy & girl said to us

" have you taken a photo of the Spooky Tree"



No we haven't, where is the spooky tree?

They took us to stand in front of this tree pictured!



Look at it's spooky face & all of it's arms are going to grab us!



Mum was there & smiled at us as we said..

'Oh Yes, that is a really spooky tree!

They watched us take the photo whilst jumping up & down!

Then they left & we said good bye.



Just a short but pleasant encounter!