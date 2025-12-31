Previous
Hungry Ducks ~ by happysnaps
Hungry Ducks ~

The image features several ducks, most likely a mix of domesticated Rouen ducks and Mallards, or Mallard mixes. Mr Google says!

Visiting a school getting ready for the holidays we saw these ducks being fed to keep them from wandering back inside!

I liked them & they looked well fed ~
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
LManning (Laura) ace
Very intent on their snack!
December 31st, 2025  
