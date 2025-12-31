Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4294
Hungry Ducks ~
The image features several ducks, most likely a mix of domesticated Rouen ducks and Mallards, or Mallard mixes. Mr Google says!
Visiting a school getting ready for the holidays we saw these ducks being fed to keep them from wandering back inside!
I liked them & they looked well fed ~
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6295
photos
67
followers
66
following
1176% complete
View this month »
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks.
,
seed.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very intent on their snack!
December 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close