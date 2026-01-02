Sign up
Photo 4296
On The Edge Of The Lake .. Under The Trees ~
Lizzie likes to sit here as he can jump into the water quickly if someone comes too close!
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lizard.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
