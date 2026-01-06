Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4300
Brassidium.. Golden Gamine " White Knight ~
A very long name but, a beautiful orchid!
This orchid was a gift from a friend last time I was in hospital..
I am so happy it has flowered again
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6301
photos
67
followers
66
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gift.
,
flower.
,
orchid.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh you have a green thumb, to get an orchid to bloom again, oh my. It is exotic looking. I have never heard of this type of orchid.
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close