Brassidium.. Golden Gamine " White Knight ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4300

Brassidium.. Golden Gamine " White Knight ~

A very long name but, a beautiful orchid!

This orchid was a gift from a friend last time I was in hospital..

I am so happy it has flowered again
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann ace
Oh you have a green thumb, to get an orchid to bloom again, oh my. It is exotic looking. I have never heard of this type of orchid.
January 6th, 2026  
