A Beautiful Asian Restaurant ~

that serves delicious food! Another friend offered to drive us there & then home.



We were given a voucher to eat at this restaurant Deeden..



You chose a price starting at $42 each which gave you 4 small plates of delicious food to share!.. Then

another 3 plates of delicious food, one being too hot (chilli) for me. Then another 3 plates to share.



We thought we had finished when another 3 plates appeared one being a pumpkin curry which smelt wonderful!!



By then I was unable to eat any more!

The flowers in the photo are right in the entrance & are gorgeous. Aren't friends wonderful!

