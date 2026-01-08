Previous
A Beautiful Asian Restaurant ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4302

A Beautiful Asian Restaurant ~

that serves delicious food! Another friend offered to drive us there & then home.

We were given a voucher to eat at this restaurant Deeden..

You chose a price starting at $42 each which gave you 4 small plates of delicious food to share!.. Then
another 3 plates of delicious food, one being too hot (chilli) for me. Then another 3 plates to share.

We thought we had finished when another 3 plates appeared one being a pumpkin curry which smelt wonderful!!

By then I was unable to eat any more!
The flowers in the photo are right in the entrance & are gorgeous. Aren't friends wonderful!
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact