Previous
Another Scrub Turkey ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4303

Another Scrub Turkey ~

This one had a lovely yellow wattle
He/she came walking up from the beach!

I had no idea so many of them walked on the beach!
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha, love his yellow neck "scarf" !!
January 9th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh I’ve never seen a turkey like this one. His wattle is really something.
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact