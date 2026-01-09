Sign up
Photo 4303
Another Scrub Turkey ~
This one had a lovely yellow wattle
He/she came walking up from the beach!
I had no idea so many of them walked on the beach!
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6304
photos
67
followers
66
following
1178% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
7th January 2026 10:12am
Tags
beach.
,
bush.
,
turkey.
,
wattle.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha, love his yellow neck "scarf" !!
January 9th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I’ve never seen a turkey like this one. His wattle is really something.
January 9th, 2026
