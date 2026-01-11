Sign up
Previous
Photo 4305
On The Way Home ~
Came home a different way from the lake & saw this tree with a lot of plants growing in the centre.
A staghorn.. a Bromeliad.. an Orchid..
All growing well together.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6306
photos
67
followers
66
following
Tags
tree.
,
orchid.
,
bromeliad.
,
staghorn.
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and shot!
January 11th, 2026
