Previous
On The Way Home ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4305

On The Way Home ~

Came home a different way from the lake & saw this tree with a lot of plants growing in the centre.

A staghorn.. a Bromeliad.. an Orchid..

All growing well together.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful find and shot!
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact