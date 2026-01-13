Previous
Blue Water Lilies & Reflections~ by happysnaps
Blue Water Lilies & Reflections~

Taken a week ago at a small creek near our home. So beautiful!
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney


@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C
Beautiful!
January 13th, 2026  
