View From The Window At The Power Boat Club ~ by happysnaps
View From The Window At The Power Boat Club ~

at Caloundra!
We saw these two Pelicans trying to sit on a very small spot!

A wonderful restaurant & always a view.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 15th, 2026  
