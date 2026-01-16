Previous
A Giant Bromeliad ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4310

A Giant Bromeliad ~

The plant is a giant bromeliad, likely an Alcantarea imperialis. The species is also known as the "Emperor of Brazil" plant, in tribute to Dom Pedro de Alcantara.

It can be found growing on rocky slopes in the Serra dos Órgãos in Rio de Janeiro. It can tolerate dry conditions & full sunlight. Considered one of the giants of the genus, "its leathery leaves measuring 6 inches in width & 5 feet in length."[4] It will take up to 40 years before producing an imposing red inflorescence that reaches eight or even 3 m (9.8 ft) in height. Its tank will hold up to 30 L (6.6 imp gal; 7.9 US gal) of rainwater.[5]
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It is enormous. Like a beanstalk
January 16th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
How incredible! Definitely a survivor with all of those survival traits. It is really something.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact