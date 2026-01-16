A Giant Bromeliad ~

The plant is a giant bromeliad, likely an Alcantarea imperialis. The species is also known as the "Emperor of Brazil" plant, in tribute to Dom Pedro de Alcantara.



It can be found growing on rocky slopes in the Serra dos Órgãos in Rio de Janeiro. It can tolerate dry conditions & full sunlight. Considered one of the giants of the genus, "its leathery leaves measuring 6 inches in width & 5 feet in length."[4] It will take up to 40 years before producing an imposing red inflorescence that reaches eight or even 3 m (9.8 ft) in height. Its tank will hold up to 30 L (6.6 imp gal; 7.9 US gal) of rainwater.[5]