Photo 4312
Some Of My Favourite Photos ~
I do like collages of my favourites.
My very favourite here are the Spoonbills.
They don't come every year & I'm so happy when they visit!
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6313
photos
67
followers
66
following
Tags
animals.
,
birds.
,
collage.
,
favourites.
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage filled with beautiful shots Valerie.
January 18th, 2026
