Previous
A Sleepy Male Mallard Duck ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4314

A Sleepy Male Mallard Duck ~

The first time I have seen a male mallard alone & sleepy.!

Mallard ducks are the most common and recognizable wild ducks in the Northern Hemisphere.

The male mallard duck, called a drake, sports a glossy green head, a white ring around its neck and a rich, chestnut-brown breast.

20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact