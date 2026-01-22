Previous
Crucifix Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Crucifix Orchid ~

Crucifix orchids are a great beginner's orchid - they are tough and easy to grow, with long lasting flowers with many colours!

They can be grown in pots in a free-draining mix, amongst rocks in the garden, or in soil. They like a frost-free climate and flower best in a full sun position.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
January 22nd, 2026  
