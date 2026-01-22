Sign up
Previous
Photo 4316
Crucifix Orchid ~
Crucifix orchids are a great beginner's orchid - they are tough and easy to grow, with long lasting flowers with many colours!
They can be grown in pots in a free-draining mix, amongst rocks in the garden, or in soil. They like a frost-free climate and flower best in a full sun position.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6317
photos
67
followers
66
following
1182% complete
View this month »
4309
4310
4311
4312
4313
4314
4315
4316
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2026 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
orchid.
,
crucifix.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
January 22nd, 2026
