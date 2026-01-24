Previous
Chasing The Chips ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4318

Chasing The Chips ~

Over the holidays we had a coffee at Caloundra
Whilst enjoying our coffee two little boys came with packets of hot chips.

Instead of eating them, they threw them up in the air!
The seagulls went crazy trying to catch as many as they could.

The noise was deafening as they squabbled & fought for those chips!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
never gets tired does it?!
January 24th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Busy birds!
January 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot of the chip lovers.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact