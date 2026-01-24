Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4318
Chasing The Chips ~
Over the holidays we had a coffee at Caloundra
Whilst enjoying our coffee two little boys came with packets of hot chips.
Instead of eating them, they threw them up in the air!
The seagulls went crazy trying to catch as many as they could.
The noise was deafening as they squabbled & fought for those chips!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6319
photos
67
followers
66
following
1183% complete
View this month »
4311
4312
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2026 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
noise
,
seagulls.
,
birds.
,
chips.
Wylie
ace
never gets tired does it?!
January 24th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Busy birds!
January 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot of the chip lovers.
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close