Photo 4319
Picabbean palm; Bangalow palm ~
Bangalow palms, known by the botanical name Archontophoenix cunninghamiana. The striking white, weeping feature is the floral inflorescence emerging from the trunk.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2026 10:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree.
,
palm.
Kate A 🇦🇺
These are lovely
January 25th, 2026
Diana
Wonderful contrasts.
January 25th, 2026
