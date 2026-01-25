Previous
Picabbean palm; Bangalow palm ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4319

Picabbean palm; Bangalow palm ~

Bangalow palms, known by the botanical name Archontophoenix cunninghamiana. The striking white, weeping feature is the floral inflorescence emerging from the trunk.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
These are lovely
January 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful contrasts.
January 25th, 2026  
