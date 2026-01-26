Previous
Vanda Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Vanda Orchid ~

Growing in a neighbour's garden..

These orchids are known for their large, striking blooms& are popular in tropical & subtropical regions.

They are epiphytic, meaning they naturally grow on other plants (like the tree trunk shown) rather than in soil.
Vanda orchids require bright light, warm temperatures, & high humidity to thrive.

The flowers are long-lasting & can appear at various times throughout the year.
They are native to Southeast Asia.

26th January 2026

Such a gorgeous colour
January 26th, 2026  
