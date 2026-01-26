Vanda Orchid ~

Growing in a neighbour's garden..



These orchids are known for their large, striking blooms& are popular in tropical & subtropical regions.



They are epiphytic, meaning they naturally grow on other plants (like the tree trunk shown) rather than in soil.

Vanda orchids require bright light, warm temperatures, & high humidity to thrive.



The flowers are long-lasting & can appear at various times throughout the year.

They are native to Southeast Asia.



