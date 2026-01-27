Sign up
Photo 4321
A Domestic Buff Orpington Duck.
A very heavy duck with a loud quack!
Bred for eggs & meat..
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
eggs
,
duck.
