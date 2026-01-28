Previous
Beautiful Yellow Water Lillie's ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Yellow Water Lillie's ~

They are large & very beautiful but, not as prolific as the blue ones!

28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
LManning (Laura) ace
They look wonderful against the green leaves.
January 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the dark green and blue makes them pop
January 28th, 2026  
