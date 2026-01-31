Sign up
Photo 4325
Swan Trying To Glide Through The Duckweed ~
Nearly there I can see the reflection of the beak.
The duckweed is so thick again this swan is having quite a hard time getting through it.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wow, that does look like hard work
January 31st, 2026
