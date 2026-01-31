Previous
Swan Trying To Glide Through The Duckweed ~ by happysnaps
Swan Trying To Glide Through The Duckweed ~

Nearly there I can see the reflection of the beak.

The duckweed is so thick again this swan is having quite a hard time getting through it.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Valerie Chesney

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, that does look like hard work
January 31st, 2026  
