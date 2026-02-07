Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4332
A Very Pretty Flower ~
The image features the flowers, leaves, and seed pods of the Peltophorum pterocarpum tree, commonly known as the copperpod or yellow flame tree. Also Golden Poinsettia.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6333
photos
67
followers
66
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1500D
Taken
7th February 2026 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close