Previous
A Very Pretty Flower ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4332

A Very Pretty Flower ~

The image features the flowers, leaves, and seed pods of the Peltophorum pterocarpum tree, commonly known as the copperpod or yellow flame tree. Also Golden Poinsettia.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact