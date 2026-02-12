Previous
More Of Natures Art Work ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4337

More Of Natures Art Work ~

I guess this old log has been laying here by the lake for a long, long time..

The weather has shaped it & caused moss to grow & the rain too has formed it! I thought it quite lovely.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
The colours are Great. Very photogenic.
February 12th, 2026  
Diana ace
amazing colours and textures.
February 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Nature always survives…
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact