Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4337
More Of Natures Art Work ~
I guess this old log has been laying here by the lake for a long, long time..
The weather has shaped it & caused moss to grow & the rain too has formed it! I thought it quite lovely.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6338
photos
67
followers
66
following
1188% complete
View this month »
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
1st February 2026 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
lake.
,
busy.
,
moss.
,
log.
John Falconer
ace
The colours are Great. Very photogenic.
February 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
amazing colours and textures.
February 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Nature always survives…
February 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close