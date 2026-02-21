Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4346
My Friends New Addition ~
My friend loves sunflowers & saw this on a table at a market..
She loved the vase too & is very happy with her purchase..
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6347
photos
67
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
20th February 2026 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend.
,
sunflower.
,
vase.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
February 20th, 2026
JackieR
ace
They bring in sunshine!
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks gorgeous.
February 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice!
February 21st, 2026
