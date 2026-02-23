Previous
Early Morning at the Lake ~ by happysnaps
Early Morning at the Lake ~

and the Magpie Geese are enjoying a splash in the water;

The one on it's own seems to be saying..
'' Stop splashing me so Much."
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is a great capture - what fun!
February 23rd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great capture of the action
February 23rd, 2026  
