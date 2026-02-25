Previous
New South Wales Christmas Bush (Ceratopetalum gummiferum).
New South Wales Christmas Bush (Ceratopetalum gummiferum).

I took these photos over the Christmas period..at a friends home...

Then I forgot to post them.
I think them so beautiful...
25th February 2026

Valerie Chesney

