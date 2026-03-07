Down Memory Lane ~

I posted this picture on 365 on 14th November 2014 in NSW somewhere.



We were travelling in our caravan & stopped for lunch, when in drove this Beatle's Van!



Well, I just had to have a photo or two, or three.



Finding this in my archives I thought I just had to share again.. Ringo Star reads Mango Star,,

It was difficult to photograph as it was parked on such an angle between two 4WD's

