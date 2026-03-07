Previous
Down Memory Lane ~ by happysnaps
Down Memory Lane ~

I posted this picture on 365 on 14th November 2014 in NSW somewhere.

We were travelling in our caravan & stopped for lunch, when in drove this Beatle's Van!

Well, I just had to have a photo or two, or three.

Finding this in my archives I thought I just had to share again.. Ringo Star reads Mango Star,,
It was difficult to photograph as it was parked on such an angle between two 4WD's
