Three Noisy Miner Birds ~ by happysnaps
Three Noisy Miner Birds ~

Have seen something to be noisy about.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann
Looks like they are having quite a discussion! Wonderful capture
March 8th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
I just saw a few sitting on my fence
March 8th, 2026  
Babs
They don't need much of an excuse to be noisy do they
March 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh they are all right into it!
March 8th, 2026  
