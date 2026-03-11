Sign up
Previous
Photo 4364
Another Favourite Place ~
There is a seat close by to enjoy the beauty here.
Always some wild life!
And trees with character.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lily
lake.
birds.
reflections.
pads.
Kate A 🇦🇺
It would be lovely to sit here
March 11th, 2026
