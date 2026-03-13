Previous
Three Sleepy Cows ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4366

Three Sleepy Cows ~

I took this photo last year...

On our way from Sippy Downs to Kilcoy!
A short drive of 75klm. A beautiful day!

We saw these sleepy cows resting in the shade, i really liked the one with white ears & nose. But, this one had the cheek to turn away as I clicked my camera!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
beautiful cheeky cow... lovely capture of cows...
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact