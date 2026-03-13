Sign up
Photo 4366
Three Sleepy Cows ~
I took this photo last year...
On our way from Sippy Downs to Kilcoy!
A short drive of 75klm. A beautiful day!
We saw these sleepy cows resting in the shade, i really liked the one with white ears & nose. But, this one had the cheek to turn away as I clicked my camera!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
3
1
365
29th December 2025 3:44pm
Tags
trees.
,
cows.
,
shade.
Beverley
beautiful cheeky cow... lovely capture of cows...
March 13th, 2026
