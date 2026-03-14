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Nearly Missed This One ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4367

Nearly Missed This One ~

So well camouflaged we nearly walked right past

We only walked a little way in to the bush as I can't walk too far now & there was Lizzie!

So delightful! Can you find Lizzie?
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Well spotted!
March 14th, 2026  
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