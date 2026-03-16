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Previous
Photo 4369
A Kookaburra ~
Sitting in a tree.........
Whilst a few of us where enjoying coffee on a friends patio........
.Kooka didn't laugh at all.
I guess he thought we were making enough noise!
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
Taken
15th March 2026 10:20am
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tree.
,
coffee.
,
kookaburra.
,
patio.
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. Probably waiting for someone to leave him some food.
March 16th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and narrative.
March 16th, 2026
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