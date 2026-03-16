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A Kookaburra ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4369

A Kookaburra ~

Sitting in a tree.........

Whilst a few of us where enjoying coffee on a friends patio........

.Kooka didn't laugh at all.
I guess he thought we were making enough noise!

16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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Babs ace
He is gorgeous. Probably waiting for someone to leave him some food.
March 16th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and narrative.
March 16th, 2026  
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