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Previous
Photo 4370
Banksia Tree Seed Pod~
I found this beauty in a park near us.
It reminds me of a bird.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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365
Taken
15th March 2026 12:54pm
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seed
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pod.
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banksia.
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ace
Every time I look at it I see the bird. Nice paradolia.
March 17th, 2026
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