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Banksia Tree Seed Pod~ by happysnaps
Photo 4370

Banksia Tree Seed Pod~

I found this beauty in a park near us.
It reminds me of a bird.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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Shutterbug ace
Every time I look at it I see the bird. Nice paradolia.
March 17th, 2026  
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