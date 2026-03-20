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ME & My Shadow ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4373

ME & My Shadow ~

This scruffy little cutie barked at me as I tried to take his photo!

I just love the sunlight shining through his tail hair.. A tough little guy!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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