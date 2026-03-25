Previous
Making Ripples ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4378

Making Ripples ~

It amazes me how much time these ducks just paddled on the spot
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact