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Magnolia & Two Photobombers ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4381

Magnolia & Two Photobombers ~

I think one is a Katydid & I don't know the one in the centre I don't know..
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
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