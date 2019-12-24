Previous
A Splashing Good Time ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1641

A Splashing Good Time ~

This Noisy Miner Bird splashed until 1/2 of the water was splashed out.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Well timed shot!
December 23rd, 2019  
