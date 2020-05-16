Previous
You Are Not Coming Any Closer Are You ~ by happysnaps
You Are Not Coming Any Closer Are You ~

This Plover stood it’s ground as I walked past.
Within a few seconds he & his partner were swooping & screaming as they protected their nest
They don’t attack a person just, try to scare them off.
16th May 2020

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
