Photo 1785
You Are Not Coming Any Closer Are You ~
This Plover stood it’s ground as I walked past.
Within a few seconds he & his partner were swooping & screaming as they protected their nest
They don’t attack a person just, try to scare them off.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1
Just for fun!
NIKON D3300
14th May 2020 9:10am
bird.
nest.
plover.
