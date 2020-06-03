Sign up
Photo 1803
One Lone Surfer ~
Trying to catch a wave.
He looked so vulnerable way out there alone.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
sea.
,
sky.
,
ocean.
,
waves.
,
surfer.
Lou Ann
ace
This is so beautiful.
June 2nd, 2020
