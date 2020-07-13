Sign up
Photo 1843
Standing At Full Alert ~
Every now & again this egret would stab the water but,
caught nothing while I waited at the lake.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
11th July 2020 12:28pm
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
bird.
,
egret.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous capture with that great reflection !
July 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and reflection.
July 12th, 2020
