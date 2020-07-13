Previous
Standing At Full Alert ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1843

Standing At Full Alert ~

Every now & again this egret would stab the water but,
caught nothing while I waited at the lake.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous capture with that great reflection !
July 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and reflection.
July 12th, 2020  
