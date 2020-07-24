Sign up
Photo 1854
So Much Rain ~
This small flood creek just down the road was full & flowing freely.
Lots of rain overnight....the sun came out & I liked how it shone on the lily pads.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
sun.
,
lily
,
water.
,
reflection.
,
creek.
,
pads.
Kerri Michaels
ace
cool
July 23rd, 2020
