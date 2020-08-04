Sign up
Photo 1865
Drying In The Sunshine ~
This cormorant was so enjoying the warm sun.
I never tire of their beautiful wing spread.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
sun.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
wings.
,
cormorant.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they have such a wingspan and lovely patterns
August 3rd, 2020
Mave
A lovely shape with the open wings
August 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely feathers and colours in those outstretched wings !
August 3rd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beauty!
August 3rd, 2020
