Photo 1866
Sper-lash Landing ~
These two ducks landed with a splash & skidded through the water.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd August 2020 11:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
splash
,
water.
,
lake.
,
ducks.
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot and reflection.
August 4th, 2020
