Strelitzia .. Bird of paradise ~ by happysnaps
Strelitzia .. Bird of paradise ~


In my front garden.
This plant flowers all year round.
Many buds to open.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann ace
Amazing flowers. So tropical looking!
