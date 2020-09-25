Previous
Twisting Vines & Roots ~ by happysnaps
Twisting Vines & Roots ~

On trees at the Wetlands.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Anne ❀ ace
I really like the way you've presented these pics together vertically. Vines can be tenacious and grow the great heights and you've captured that well.
September 24th, 2020  
