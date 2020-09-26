Previous
Waterdrops On A Hibiscus ~ by happysnaps
Waterdrops On A Hibiscus ~

Thought it looked so lovely after watering the garden.
It lives over the back fence & we all enjoy the flowers.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Lou Ann ace
This is exquisite.
September 25th, 2020  
